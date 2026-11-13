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Denny Hamlin is looking back on the 2026 NASCAR season.

Now that the last lap has been completed around the track, Hamlin, 45, is reflecting on both the season and the sport’s November 8 championship race.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast on Tuesday, November 10, Hamlin said that the race, which, per Fox News Digital, averaged just 2.471 million viewers — a nearly 11 percent drop from last year’s title race at Phoenix — marks a major moment when it comes to NASCAR’s future.

“We have got to find a way to grow this thing and make it more relevant in the sports landscape, because it’s just falling behind others in my opinion,” Hamlin said of the anticlimactic championship race.

“Our sport is different. It’s not this one-v-one, and it’s either you or me, you know, and so we have to just embrace that this is what we wanted,” he continued. “We wanted a bigger sample size for the champion for it to feel right. I think it feels right. And so, it’s going to always feel a little different, but it’s our job as a sport to make it relevant in sports.”

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With popularity around similar sports like F1 racing growing, the biggest challenge, Hamlin said, is trying to make NASCAR “relevant again,” particularly when it comes to “the general sports landscape.”

“It ain’t the car or the format,” Hamlin added. “It’s much bigger than that. It’s way bigger than that.”

The NASCAR star, who drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, has a few ideas he thinks may bring that spark back to the track.

“I know we tried the whole midweek night races thing, but there was no promotion behind that at all,” he said. “I feel like the viewership number now is at a point where … what do you have to lose in that sense? Why can’t we own Thursday night in the summer? You know, when it’s just baseball?”

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“Like own a night during the summer … I’d love to see us try to own a night of the week during the summer when there’s not much other sports on,” Hamlin added.

It’s worth a try with plenty of time till NASCAR’s 2027 season kicks off on February 13 in Florida with the exhibition Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

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