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Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley is looking ahead at retirement and is already being pulled in two different directions.

Barkley, 29, revealed in an interview with the New York Post that he hopes to disappear after retiring.

“Half of me wants to buy a house… with a whole bunch of land and just go ghost and never be seen again. So I’m in between a little bit of both of that,” he told the outlet on Friday, November 13. “I kind of live a boring lifestyle, I guess you can say, outside of playing football in front of hundreds of thousands of people… I stay to myself.”

While the Philadelphia Eagles star still has gas in the tank, he and fiancée Anna Congdon maintain a largely private life with their two children, daughter Jada Clare, 8, and son Saquon Jr., 4.

However, since signing with the Eagles in 2024 and winning the Super Bowl one year later, opportunities have been presented to the star who considers himself both “boring” and an “adrenaline junkie.”

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“I think your acting skills get a little better when you have a lot of practice,” he told the outlet. “Especially after winning [the] Super Bowl, I’ve been presented a lot of opportunities to do some stuff on TV. Do I see myself trying to be like the next Michael B. Jordan? I don’t think I would take it that far. But I do want to be on TV, I would love to be on TV.”

He added of his post-career life, “I don’t wanna be a guy that’s just only talking about football. I wanna be able to bring the game that I love to fans and talk about football — but I also would love to talk about current events, politics, every little thing.”

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