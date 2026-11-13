Courtesy of Teva Pharmaceuticals

Terrell Davis thinks more athletes should be open and honest about their health.

In recent years, the former football player, 54 — who played in the NFL as a running back for the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2001 — has spoken about his mental well-being as well as his experience with suicidal thoughts, but he wasn’t always as forthcoming.

“In the sport that I played, it’s always about mental, physical toughness,” the Hall of Famer exclusively tells First for Sports while promoting his partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness for the neurological movement disorder tardive dyskinesia through the campaign “The Other TD.”

Athletes “just keep on going through adversity, and we don’t take time to stop and look at health and sometimes raise our hand and say, ‘Hey, I need help,'” Davis says.

Though the two-time Super Bowl champion had plenty of success on the field, he’s admitted to struggling during dark periods in his life and dealing with debilitating migraines.

Andy Kuno / UPI Photo Service/Newscom/The Mega Agency

When Davis was deep in the world of sports, it was “hard” to be so open about what he was going through privately, he says.

“Anytime you feel like you need help, you think it’s a sign of weakness,” he explains. “Since I was 7 years old playing sports, it’s always been pushed through. There were always no excuses. There was no time to take a break and say, ‘Hey, I need help with this.'”

“I’ve done that for many years — and, to a fault, that’s what athletes do,” he says. “We compartmentalize things.”

Around the time he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, “I just decided to let it be known,” Davis says. “And it felt good to be able to let my wife Tamiko Nash know, let my friends know what I was going through.”

Davis learned “it’s OK to say you need help” and says that there’s “nothing to be embarrassed about.”

Davis is an advocate for others struggling with health issues as well. The former football player has been raising awareness for tardive dyskinesia, a neurological condition that causes movements you can’t control.

Courtesy of Teva Pharmaceuticals

Though Davis does not live with TD, meeting Lori — a woman who does — has been eye-opening.

“It’s hard to take care of myself when I’m taking care of others, and others need to take care of me,” Lori tells First For Sports. “So I really know that you have to advocate for yourself.”

“There is a real stigma about TD,” she says, adding that you “don’t have to be embarrassed” by the movements you can’t control.

Lori’s story “resonated” with Davis because he was given the option of taking prescription mental health medications (and, according to Cleveland Clinic, antipsychotics can sometimes cause tardive dyskinesia).

Davis hopes to inspire others dealing with health issues to get the help they need, adding: “You have a team. I played on a team, and that’s what teammates are for.”

Read More From First for Sports