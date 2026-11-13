Mega

Mauricio Pochettino is saying goodbye to the United States men’s national team after just two years.

U.S. Soccer announced during a press conference on Friday, November 13, that Pochettino, 54, would be stepping down to join Manchester United as its new manager.

Pochettino called it “one of the most difficult decisions” to make, but added, “A decision that in some part is a sad decision, and in another part is we are professional and we are trying to find the next step and trying to make your dreams come true.”

The news comes just one day after the Premier League team fired its former manager, Michael Carrick. Carrick was let go on November 12, just 15 games into his two-year contract, which he signed back in May.

According to ESPN, a representative for Pochettino informed Manchester United of a $10 million release clause in his contract with U.S. Soccer, which United CEO Omar Berrada agreed to.

Pochettino, who is from Argentina, was reportedly the only candidate to fill the vacant role and was the “unanimous choice” by the club’s leadership.

Mega

“The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players,” a statement from United read. “Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues.”

Pochettino signed a 2.5 year deal with Man U and is set to take on his new role beginning when the team faces Liverpool in Anfield on November 22.

Read More From First for Sports