Facebook/Kurt Van Dyke

Nine months after the body of surf legend Kurt Van Dyke was discovered deceased under a bed, his former girlfriend has been arrested in connection with his murder. Authorities had originally suspected he died after a struggle during an armed robbery in his home.

The California surf legend, 66, was found February 14, 2026 with “signs of asphyxiation and multiple stab wounds” at his home in Cahuita, Costa Rica, according to The Tico Times the following day.

Along with Van Dyke’s former girlfriend, identified only by her surname Arroyo, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency announced it had also arrested a 34-year-old man identified as Gutierrez, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Facebook/Kurt Van Dyke

They were reportedly detained during raids on three separate homes in Roxana Pococí, per Teletica, during which authorities seized cell phones, a vehicle and other items believed relevant to their investigation.

Investigators now suspect the alleged attack was planned deliberately in order to obtain access codes for bank cards linked to a hotel owned by Van Dyke, per the U.S. Sun. They believe that Arroyo, 31, allegedly used her relationship with the athlete to allow two other men onto the property.

It was Arroyo who spoke with authorities about what allegedly happened in the first place, claiming intruders broke in and held both her and Van Dyke at gunpoint, per a report filed by SURFER on February 15. Arroyo reportedly claimed her hands and feet were bound with zip-ties and she was assaulted before the intruders killed Van Dyke and left with some valuables, including her 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Facebook/Kurt Van Dyke

The vehicle was later recovered undamaged, with investigators now believing its disappearance was fabricated to try and conceal Arroyo’s alleged involvement in the murder, according to the U.S. Sun. Police reportedly remain on the search for two others believed involved in Van Dyke’s death.

The famed surfer grew up in Santa Cruz, California but relocated to Costa Rica in 1983, per the U.S. Sun, where he became a prominent figure for both his skills on the water and as a respected business owner through his popular hostel in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca.

Van Dyke came from a surfing family, according to the Times, including his father, Gene Van Dyke, who was among the sport’s pioneers in Northern California in the 1950s, while his mother, Betty, was one of the first female competitive surfing champions in the world.

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