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TheBachelor has a new star and it’s one that’s probably after host Jesse Palmer‘s own heart.

Sam Hartman, the quarterback for the Washington Commanders, has been chosen as the lucky man who will try to find love in season 30 of the longrunning reality show.

Hartman, 27, announced the big news on Friday, November 13, during an appearance on Good Morning America, per People, and he admitted that he was feeling “very nervous” about his upcoming journey to find love.

“I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl; 30 is gonna be pretty tough,” he added.

The former Wake Forest University football star said that he was initially apprehensive about taking on the role, but he eventually changed his mind.

(eff Scudder / Image of Sport/ Newscom/Mega

“At first I was like, ‘No way.’ “I just think the connotation of it, I was like, ‘I don’t know,'” Hartman explained. “I think anybody in their right mind, if you get told, ‘Hey, you got a chance to go find the love of your life. I know one thing: When people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they just ask you if you want to do it forever. And I don’t see any problem with that.”

Plus, it was none other than Palmer himself who helped give Hartman a little perspective on what to expect..

“I got really lucky to talk to Jesse Palmer,” he continued. “He kind of gave me the insight of what it is, what it’s not.”

TheBachelor will return on March 21, 2027, nearly two years after viewers saw Grant Ellis propose to Juliana Pasquarosa in the season 29 finale.

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