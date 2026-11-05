Mike Tyson Reveals Who Handles His Money After $38 Million Debt, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

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Mike Tyson learned his lesson the hard way when it comes to his finances. The boxing legend opened up about finding his way back from financial ruin on the Wednesday, November 5, episode of the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast.

During the conversation, the two cohosts asked Tyson, 60, about living in Florida, noting its lack of state taxes. “Go broke with me and Dana in California,” quipped David Spade, 62, as the Hangover star responded, “No way, Jose. I went that route before!”

Tyson, of course, used to live a life of luxury before losing it all. Per NBC News, he owned six mansions at the height of his fortune, as well as 110 cars and white Bengal tigers. He had an estimated fortune between $300 and $400 million.

Then, in 2003, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with his debt reaching $38 million the following year. In the two decades since, however, he has built back his wealth — telling Spade and Dana Carvey he’s “very grateful at this stage in my life.”

Tyson explained that his past financial issues have helped him recognize a bad deal now: “That’s what’s so good about starting over. From the first time you learned, you won’t do it the second time.”

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When asked who handles his money these days, Tyson told the pair, “I give it all to my wife.” When the hosts wondered if she was in the room with him, he laughed, adding, “She said it’s not true!”

Tyson has been married to third wife Lakiha Spicer since 2003. The two share children Milan, 17, and Morocco, 15. The heavyweight champ also has five kids from previous relationships.

Speaking with People in an October 2026 interview, Tyson said his focus now was on fatherhood.

“Everything that was quote-unquote ‘negative,’ turned out to be a positive for me,” Tyson also told the outlet of his wild past. “I’m very grateful for it all because it made me a better person. Everything bad that happened to me, I’m grateful for.”

The boxer is the subject of a new doc, TYSON, streaming now on Netflix.

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