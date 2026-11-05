Brett Favre’s Possible Role in Longtime Aaron Rodgers Rumor Examined in New Documentary

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A longtime rumor about Aaron Rodgers has resurfaced, with a Green Bay sports radio host suggesting that his former teammate Brett Favre may have helped start it.

Radio personality Bill Michaels discussed the possibility during the Tuesday, November 3, episode of VICE TV’s Everybody Hates: Aaron Rodgers, a documentary examining the quarterback’s career and controversies, according to a report Us Weekly published on Thursday, November 5.

“Rumors of Aaron being gay, it always made me uncomfortable because nobody ever had any proof of anything. If it originated from Brett, I can see it originating as a ‘wink’ joke in one way or another,” Michaels said, per the report.

“If you pound that joke enough, people start to take it for real,” he added.

Michaels did not provide evidence that Favre started the speculation, according to the article.

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Rodgers, 42, addressed the rumors during a 2013 interview with 540 WAUK-AM in Milwaukee.

“I’m just going to say I’m not gay,” he said during the radio show appearance, per CBS Sports. “I really, really like women. That’s all I can really say about that.”

According to Us Weekly, Rodgers and Favre, 57, played together for the Green Bay Packers from 2005 to 2007, although their relationship wasn’t always easy.

During Netflix’s 2024 documentary Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, Rodgers recalled joining the team after Green Bay selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

“He wasn’t super juiced on the idea of them drafting a quarterback in the first round,” Rodgers explained, the outlet reported. “So the first year was a little icy, shall we say?”

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Favre left Green Bay in 2008 and played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings before retiring after the 2010 season.

Rodgers subsequently became Green Bay’s starting quarterback for 15 seasons, from 2008 through 2022, before joining the Jets in 2023.

The athlete — who is married to a woman named Brittani, whose identity has not been shared publicly — is now playing his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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