Terry Bradshaw Spills on Reported Feud Between Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, Claims ‘Things Are OK’

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Terry Bradshaw shed light on the reported feud between Monday Night Football duoTroy Aikman and Joe Buck.

“I talked to Buck via text and told him I don’t assume everything I’m reading is correct,” Bradshaw, 78, said during an appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Thursday, November 5. “I know Troy Aikman well. They’re both real good friends of mine. I don’t understand. Because Troy has a big contract now, and Joe got a big contract. I don’t want to believe that it’s the money that Buck got that’s got Troy upset because Troy’s making big money.”

As First for Sports previously reported, the longtime broadcasters’ feud over contract negotiations hit a boiling point before the October 12 game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Buck, 57, and Aikman, 59, reportedly got into a verbal altercation and things “nearly got physical,” a source told First for Sports, over Buck’s decision to sign a new $108 million contract extension without telling the former Dallas Cowboys star, whose future with ESPN is yet to be decided.

“[The reporting has been] it’s about money,” Bradshaw continued. “I find that hard to believe because Troy Aikman is not like that. He’s not like that. My understanding right now is [that] things are OK.”

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Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, Monday Night Football coverage has carried on as normal on-camera.

The Athletic reported that Aikman had a lengthy chat with ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro before getting into it with Buck on October 12. According to the outlet, ESPN had chosen Buck over Aikman.

The pair, who have been working together for 25 years, were recruited by ESPN in 2022, after the network signed an agreement to obtain a Super Bowl the year prior. Aikman’s current contract will expire after Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.

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