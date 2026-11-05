FIFA President Gianni Infantino Hit With ‘Abuse of Power’ Accusations Over Special Treatment for His Family

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Gianni Infantino — the President of FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) — is being accused of taking advantage of his position to receive preferential treatment for his wife and daughters.

According to a new report from New York Post, Infantino’s “abuse of power” stems from more than 100 trips through the Miami International Airport, in which the group received VIP escorts “to assist them through security.”

In many of the instances, Infantino, 56, was not present. Meaning, the VIP treatment was reserved for his wife, children and “their dogs,” the outlet said in its Thursday, November 5, report.

FIFA reportedly demanded special treatment for Infantino’s family, an airport spokesperson confirmed, adding “the service was granted.”

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However, FIFA has codes which restrict staff members from using their jobs “for private aims or gains.”

Antoine Duval of the T.M.C. Asser Institute in The Hague told New York Post that Infantino’s move could be “a misuse of FIFA’s resources for his own private purpose.”

The Times claimed that Miami airport’s Courtesies of Port Handbook VIP access can also be granted to family members “when they are travelling in company of diplomatic agents/principal,” but adds, “courtesies of port will not be extended when the families are travelling on their own.”

However, a spokesperson for FIFA seemingly shut down any claims of wrongdoing, telling NYP, “Port Courtesy requests were made to Miami International Airport (MIA), on the advice of a former advisor to the FIFA President.”

“Port Courtesies are provided at no charge to the President of FIFA given his position as the Head of an Association or NGO. Mr Infantino’s family members are also entitled to request these services under MIA’s own ‘Courtesies of Port Handbook’ and these are also provided free of any charge, on a case-by-case basis, at the discretion of MIA,” the statement added. “Fifa urges the media to act responsibly when reporting on children.”

In 2024 alone, Infantino’s family used the VIP service 23 times when the FIFA President was not present.

Infantino is set to run for a fourth term in the FIFA presidential election in March.

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