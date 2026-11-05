Dianna Russini Set to Launch New NFL Show Nearly 7 Months After Mike Vrabel Photo Scandal

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Dianna Russini is preparing to return to sports journalism with a new show, nearly seven months after leaving The Athletic following a controversy involving New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Russini, 43, will host a program on a digital platform scheduled to debut next week, according to a Page Six report published Wednesday, November 4.

An industry source said that Russini will be “headlining her own show, which is very, very exciting for her,” according to the outlet.

“It’s going to be on a digital platform. It will be launching next week,” the source continued. “It’s been in the works for a while and she can’t wait to get back to what she loves.”

Per Page Six, another source said that Russini plans to interview NFL players and coaches on the program. The platform hosting the show has not been identified.

NBC Sports also reported Wednesday that Russini had begun informing people around the NFL that she would return to work “next week.”

The journalist previously worked for ESPN from 2015 to 2023 before joining The Athletic as an NFL insider. She resigned on April 14 after the New York Post published photos of her and Vrabel, 51, together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

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The images showed the two holding hands and embracing. Both maintained that their interaction was innocent to Page Six, and that they were visiting the resort with friends.

As First for Sports previously reported, The Athletic released the findings of its internal review in September, concluding that Russini had violated the publication’s standards by failing to disclose her relationship with Vrabel.

“Russini’s relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic‘s standards. Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed,” editorial director Mike Semel stated.

Semel also found that Russini waited two days to inform her editors about the photographs and provided an explanation that “did not align with facts, raising issues of trust.”

However, the review found no clear evidence that Russini had used her reporting to promote Vrabel or his teams.

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