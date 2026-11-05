Baltimore Ravens Turn to Jacoby Brissett After Losing Lamar Jackson and His Backup to Injuries

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The Baltimore Ravens are making a major change involving a quarterback as injuries continue to create problems for the team’s offense.

Baltimore is finalizing a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to an ESPN report published Wednesday, November 4. The trade is expected to be finalized this weekend.

The move comes after Ravens starting quarterbackLamar Jackson suffered a serious thumb injury on November 1, requiring surgery, and could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

The same day, backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley also suffered a turf toe injury, that is expected to keep him out for the season.

With both quarterbacks unavailable, Baltimore will turn to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano for Thursday, November 5, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Brissett, 33, is expected to join the Ravens afterward and could make his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 16.

Meanwhile, Brissett’s departure follows a shake-up in Arizona’s quarterback lineup.

The veteran started the Cardinals’ first eight games this season before being benched during Sunday’s 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur subsequently named Gardner Minshew II the team’s new starter, with rookie Carson Beck serving as his backup.

Brissett was moved to the third-string position and requested a trade after learning about the decision, according to ESPN.

LaFleur, 39, addressed the pending move on Wednesday.

“Out of respect for the process and just working to get stuff finalized, I mean, I really don’t have much of a comment on it, but we’re going to let the process play out with that,” he said, ESPN reported.

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The Ravens, meanwhile, have lost three consecutive games, dropping their record to 4-4 and placing them last in the AFC North.

Brissett will also be working with a familiar face in Baltimore: Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who previously coached him with the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

The terms of the trade have not yet been announced.

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