Cristiano Ronaldo Retires After Fallout With Coach Jorge Jesus, Hands Back No. 7 Shirt

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; Rui M Leal / WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

One of the most recognizable names in international football is hanging up his national team boots: Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from Portugal duty on Thursday, November 5, after a tense clash with his Portugal manager, Jorge Jesus.

The former Portugal captain, 41, shared the news in an emotional Instagram video, closing the book on a record-setting international career.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our National Team,” he began. “I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums.”

Ronaldo thanked his teammates and the more than 20 coaches he has worked with over the years. “No captain walks alone and you’re all part of my story,” he said.

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The announcement follows a recently completed 30-day suspension. During September’s UEFA Nations League matches, Ronaldo boarded a private jet and left the squad ahead of a game against Denmark, after he claimed Jesus, 73, asked to play in Portugal’s match against Norway, and then never called him.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo wrote, “The Head coach had failed to keep his word.”

At the time, he apologized to his teammates, but not to Jesus. “Despite the absolute breach of trust in the Head Coach’s word, as anyone who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it,” he added.

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During his storied career, Ronaldo has had a number of disagreements with managers, per ESPN. In 2009, he lashed out in frustration after his Manchester United coach replaced him. Four years later while playing for Real Madrid, coach José Mourinho told the Punto Pelota TV show that “Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he knows everything.”

Ronaldo is expected to finish the season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He sits at 985 career goals, 15 short of his long-stated goal of 1,000, and remains the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 146.

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