Instagram/Hillsborough County Sheriff

A Florida man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leaving the scene of one crash, hopping into another vehicle and crashing a second time, all within a matter of minutes.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said both crashes happened in Plant City on Tuesday, November 10. In an Instagram Reel, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called out after 36-year-old Brayan Mayen allegedly “failed to yield at a stop sign and caused a crash involving another vehicle and multiple Tampa Electric Company (TECO) utility poles.”

Instagram/Hillsborough County Sheriff

By the time officers arrived, Mayen was gone. They alleged he “fled the scene on foot before getting into a vehicle driven by a family member and taking off.” WFLA reported that the family member who picked him up was Mayen’s wife, and the sheriff’s office told the outlet that the pair wound up in a ditch just half a mile from the first crash site.

Deputies then spotted Mayen on foot again, running through a yard, the front of his shirt covered in blood. They ordered him to the ground, handcuffed him and took him into custody without further incident.

Instagram/Hillsborough County Sheriff

According to the sheriff’s office, Mayen was arrested on six charges, including fleeing from police and resisting an officer without violence. He also faces a DUI charge, which would be his second DUI offense, as well as refusal to submit to a breath, blood or urine test (with one or more prior offenses) and driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license (with eight prior offenses). No plea information is publicly available yet.

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