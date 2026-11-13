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A Texas car shopper says they walked away from a Honda dealership after discovering thousands of dollars in unwanted add-ons had been added to their agreed-upon purchase price.

The buyer shared their experience in a Tuesday, November 10 Reddit post, describing a frustrating visit to Honda of Clear Lake in League City, Texas, just south of Houston.

After negotiating an out-the-door price of $34,860, the shopper was surprised when the finance office presented them with additional charges with no option to opt out.

According to the Reddit post, the packages included extras such as lifetime oil changes, nitrogen-filled tires and windshield protection — all of which came with hefty price tags.

“He never disclosed these extra costs or gave me an option to decline them; he simply discussed monthly payments, hiding the price inflation,” the buyer said. “While sitting there, I saw the price I had agreed to on his computer screen next to a price of $38,000. I asked what that was, and he explained. I said no, stood up, and left.”

Jevone Moore/Image of Sport/Newscom/The Mega Agency

It seems the buyer is not alone in experiencing sticker shock after seemingly negotiating an all-in price. The comments section was flooded with similar stories including one driver who claimed a dealership added $3,000 “for stuff like scratch resistant paint and a flashing center brake light.”

When questioned about the additional charges, the dealer reportedly claimed that features are “already on the car” and could not be removed.

“They ended up just including them all for free, but they acted like it was insane that I didn’t want any of it,” the commenter added.

The Federal Trade Commission advises prospective buyers to “get an ‘out-the-door’ price of the car in writing before you visit the lot, and before you talk financing with the dealer.” They also recommend knowing the total cost of the car rather than just the monthly payment as longer terms and higher interest rates can drastically increase the overall cost.

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