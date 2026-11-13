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Many of us know to check under the hood in winter in case a cat or kitten has curled up for warmth. But mechanics are warning drivers about a much more destructive visitor. Rodents that crawl into engine compartments can gnaw through essential wiring and foam, and the repair bills add up quickly.

“It’s the perfect time,” Joe Santoro, owner of BJ’s Complete Auto Repair in Chicago, told the Chicago Sun-Times in an article published Thursday, November 12. “They’re going to be looking.”

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Santoro said the problem has been growing in the city. One reason may be that many manufacturers, including Toyota, Honda, Ford, General Motors and Tesla, use soy-based and other plant-based materials in some car parts, and these can attract rodents.

You might assume that only drivers who park near dumpsters, restaurants or alleys are at risk, but rodents can show up anywhere. A car in a garage with a window left down can be an easy way in, and a vehicle on a driveway close to a trash can is also vulnerable.

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Christian Brothers Automotive published a guide on the issue in 2024, advising drivers to take the car out at least once a week, keep the interior free of food crumbs, avoid parking near bushes or crops and seal any gaps a rodent could squeeze through. Natural scents can also help, as spraying peppermint, eucalyptus or lavender in or around your car may deter rodents from moving in.

Comprehensive auto insurance usually covers rodent damage to wiring, but repairs can still be expensive. Insurance Information Institute’s Mark Friedlander told the Chicago Sun Times that costs can range from around $500 to $10,000 or more depending on what’s been chewed through. A few simple precautions now could save you the hassle, and the bill, later.

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