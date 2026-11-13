YouTube/NikoBrothers

A wrecked pickup truck turned into an impressive restoration project.

Ivan Niko — one of hosts of the YouTube channel Niko Brothers — won a wrecked 2017 Ford F-350 King Ranch at an online salvage auction for $17,500, then restored it in less than a week. He documented the project in a YouTube video.

The truck, located at a Copart auction lot in Lexington, Kentucky, had 130,000 miles on its odometer and extensive damage.

But the winning bid was only the beginning of the expenses.

“I paid $17,500 for it… after fees we’re at $19,000 right here. Plus gas money… we’re almost [at] $19,500,” Niko explained in the video, titled “HUGE MISTAKE?! I Won a WRECKED Ford F350 King Ranch for $17,50.”

YouTube/NikoBrothers

As documented in the video, when Niko arrived to collect the truck, he discovered damaged suspension components, a detached rear driveshaft, a dented bed and worn-out tires.

The 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine started without trouble, but the truck wouldn’t engage four-wheel drive, forcing them to use a winch to load it onto their trailer.

Back at their shop, Niko discovered some good news. The frame was straight, the rear axle was intact and the airbags had not deployed.

However, the front axle needed replacing.

Using parts from another truck, Niko installed a replacement axle, fitted a new bed, repaired the body and repainted the F-350 in its factory-matched, two-tone color scheme.

YouTube/NikoBrothers

“Look at this truck after what? We’ve had this thing only for about five days, six days,” he said in the video. “We didn’t have to do any framework; we just had to do a little bit of body filler, painting, get some new parts… and this truck is looking really good”.

Niko also revealed that replacement parts cost approximately $5,800.

According to Kelley Blue Book, a used 2017 Ford F-350 King Ranch has an estimated resale value of around $41,300, depending on its condition, mileage and location. With roughly $25,300 invested in the truck, Niko potentially saved thousands. Not bad for a week’s work!

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