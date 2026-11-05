Woman Trying to Scam Dealership Out of $39K Jeep Calls to Partner for Bail, Both Get Arrested

Wisconsin Department of Corrections; Mega

Newly released bodycam footage shows what happened when a woman allegedly attempted to scam a Wisconsin dealership out of a $39,000 Jeep wound up getting herself and her partner arrested.

The extensive footage was shared by Cam Stories TV on October 29, as covered by Guessing Headlights in a story published Thursday, November 5. The whole scene played out on March 24 at Petersen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Waupaca, Wisconsin, over an attempt to write a fraudulent check.

Morgan Kathleen Derby of Neenah, Wisconsin, was slapped with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the Waupaca County Post in April, including one count of issuance of a worthless check for more than $2,500, one count of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

YouTube/Cam Stories TV

According to a salesperson at the dealership, who contacted Waupaca police, Derby, 29, attempted to purchase a 2026 Jeep Compass Limited with a $39,010 check, per the paper. When Wells Fargo was reportedly contacted, they stated the account did not have the funds. Derby insisted to police she had checked the account that morning and the funds were there.

The salesperson told police he checked a public court database and found a bond condition that Derby could “not use or possess any checks,” per the footage. Police then found another check written out to a different dealership in Derby’s possession.

When challenged on this, Derby argued with officers she thought the order barred her from contact with a salon, rather than using checks, per the Post. According to court records reviewed by FirstForAutos, Derby had been charged four times in three counties for check-related fraud in February and March.

After she was arrested and while officers spoke with her partner, who had been waiting outside in their car, Derby was seen shouting from inside the police car, “Babe, can you post my bail?”

Ingram Publishing / Newscom / The Mega Agency

The partner told police she’d warned Derby not to write checks, but Derby told her it was okay as long as the account had the funds. Due to shifting answers, per the footage, police suspected the partner might be party to the crime and arrested both women. Derby’s partner has not been identified, nor is it publicly known if she was charged with anything.

In April and May, per court records, Derby was found guilty of felony issuing a worthless check over $2,500 in Outagamie County, felony theft-false representation between $10,000 and $100,000 in Fond du Lac County and felony theft-false representation between $5,000 and $10,000 in Winnebago County. In August, she was found guilty of worthless check and bail jumping felony charges in Waupaca, per the records.

She is currently under active community supervision, according to Department of Corrections records, meaning she is out of jail but monitored by the DOC. There is no sentencing information publicly available, but the Post reported she was looking at up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine for the worthless check felony alone.

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