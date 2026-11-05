Subaru Owner Gets $7K Repair Quote at Dealership, Different Mechanic Fixes the Car for Just $200

YouTube/Ride Auto

A Subaru owner who was quoted $7,000 for repairs at a dealership says another mechanic fixed the problem for just $200.

In a Reddit post, the driver explained that they took their 2014 Subaru Outback, which had 150,000 miles on it, to a dealership after experiencing problems with the vehicle.

According to the owner, a dealership technician recommended a $7,000 engine head gasket reseal, which was more than they could afford.

When the driver asked about selling the vehicle instead, the dealership allegedly offered just $100 because it had “too many miles” and would “basically be scrap.”

Rather than pay for the repairs or sell the vehicle, the owner took it to an independent mechanic for a second opinion.

The second mechanic reportedly discovered a coolant leak and repaired it for $200. The owner said pressure tests found nothing wrong with the head gasket.

“My car is now running fine, the check engine light hasn’t come back on, and I haven’t noticed any issues,” the driver wrote.

YouTube/Ride Auto

The experience left the owner wondering whether the dealership had deliberately recommended unnecessary repairs.

“It seems like they lied to me about diagnostics for my car, and I feel like they tried to scam me/basically steal my vehicle,” the owner wrote.

The driver said they wanted their diagnostic fee refunded and questioned whether they should report the dealership.

“I just don’t want anyone else to get scammed,” they added. “If I’d listened to them, I would be either out 7k or out a perfectly functional car.”

The dealership was not identified in the post, and its explanation for the conflicting diagnoses is unknown.

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