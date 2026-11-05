What a Lincoln Aviator Engine Looks Like After 70,000 Miles and Only Two Oil Changes

YouTube: I Do Cars

It’s generally recommended to get an oil change every six months, or 5,000 to 7,000 miles — so just imagine how gnarly an engine would look after having only two recorded oil changes over 70,000 miles.

Well, you don’t have to imagine it, thanks to Eric Berg‘s I Do Cars channel on YouTube, on which he not only repairs vehicles, but does full engine teardowns as well.

Posted October 31, his most recent video showed him breaking down an EcoBoost 3.0-liter V6 engine out of a 2021 Lincoln Aviator. After getting the VIN from the engine, he ran it through Carfax and got a little more history about the SUV.

“And, wow, for 70,000 on it, this car sure has a lot of work and I don’t mean oil changes,” he exclaimed, referring to a long list of replaced parts.

“While Carfax does not tell the entire story, this vehicle showed LARGE gaps in maintenance and services including oil changes. There are only TWO oil changes on record in the nearly 70k miles this vehicle traveled,” he further explained in his video’s caption. “That doesn’t mean it wasn’t changed more often, it just means they weren’t reported which is why you can’t simply rely on one source of information.”

Berg noted that not all oil change shops report their work, while some people may choose to do it themselves. That being said, once he started really breaking down the engine, he could tell this one had not been serviced.

YouTube: I Do Cars

“Wellllll, as soon as I had the first valve cover off, we KNEW. We could tell the Carfax was fairly accurate and this engine did NOT have proper maintenance,” wrote Berg. “Yikes almighty, we haven’t seen this kind of varnish and sludge in a late model engine in a long time!”

In the footage, he exclaimed after opening up one side of the engine, “This looks terrible for 70K, terrible!”

“This is what happens when you don’t change your oil. Look at how much sludge,” he said, pointing out all the buildup inside the engine. “I’ve seen engines with 250,000 and 300,000 miles that look 10,000 times better than this … yikes!”

After checking out the other side, he added, “I hate this. I hate seeing this … a five-year-old, six-year-old engine, it should not look like this. No excuse. None. That’s just bad, everywhere you look.”

As he continued to take the engine apart for the rest of the video, he found nothing but sludge, oil varnish, bearing shavings and debris.

In the end, he warned viewers that if they’re ever buying an expensive vehicle, “please get a pre-purchase inspection” first, especially if the Carfax has some red flags on it.

“A little bit of diligence can save you from financial heartache,” he concluded.

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