Widow Claims Lifted Ford F-150 Made Fatal Crash More Deadly in Wrongful-Death Lawsuit

Gwinnett County State Court

On January 8, 2026, Charles Holloway Jr. died when a 2020 Ford F-150 crossed the centerline of a road in Georgia and hit his 2018 Toyota Tundra.

Now his widow, Lolita Holloway, has filed a wrongful-death suit against an off-road modification shop and several companies that deal in aftermarket equipment. The lawsuit originally named the Ford dealership that sold the truck, but the dealership was dismissed from the case on November 2. BDS Suspension was also dismissed from the lawsuit on August 29, while ST USA Holding Corp., doing business as Sport Truck USA, was added as a defendant.

The Ford’s driver, Scott Douglas Kneiss, 61, was subsequently charged with second-degree vehicular homicide.

Mega

According to a Guessing Headlights report, Holloway’s widow alleges that an aftermarket lift raised the Ford’s frame rails and other structural components. This allegedly made them high enough to bypass the engineered crash protection on the Toyota Tundra.

Filed on June 8 in Gwinnett County State Court, the suit names the F-150’s driver, as well as the dealership that sold the truck, the shop that installed its suspension lift and the companies behind the lift kit.

It accuses them of contributing to the severity of Holloway’s injuries.

Gwinnett County State Court

One of the legal claims also relies on a Georgia suspension-height restriction that was repealed nearly two years before the fatal collision.

Since July 1, 2024, Georgia State law has exempted nearly every pickup built in the past 15 years from its suspension-height limits.

Kneiss suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the accident and was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain a lane and driving with an expired tag, according to Atlanta Newsreports at the time. The current status of these charges is unclear.

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