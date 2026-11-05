Car Saleswoman Goes to Check 5 Buick Encores and Discovers the Same Problem With Every One

Buick

A car saleswoman was stunned when all five Buick Encores her team was asked to locate had dead batteries.

In a TikTok video posted on October 26, @shelbykmcnamee, expressed her surprise at discovering that all five vehicles had the same problem.

“I’m confused, but okayyy. We’ll get them going!” she wrote in the video’s caption.

When cars sit unused for long periods, their batteries can lose their charge. Interstate Batteries explains that clocks, security systems and computer memory continue to draw power while a vehicle is switched off. Over time, this can drain the battery enough to prevent the engine from starting.

TikTok @shelbykmcnamee

In a service bullet posted by GM on June 2022, the automaker outlined battery maintenance procedures for U.S. dealerships. The bulletin covered GM passenger cars and trucks from the 2020 through 2023 model years, including Buick vehicles.

The bulletin identified vehicles that could qualify for battery replacement and warned that leaving batteries at a low state of charge for extended periods could damage them.

Although Shelby confirmed that the dealership cars had dead batteries, she did not explain what caused them to lose their charge or whether charging the batteries resolved the issue.

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