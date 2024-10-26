First Coast News
LANES OPEN | Crash on I-295 North near Dames Point Bridge and Heckscher Drive leaves one trapped
2 days ago
2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchDames point bridgeHeckscher driveTraffic accidentsRoad safetyJacksonville newsCar accident
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
Mississippi News Group27 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
First Coast News2 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Search intensifies in Oregon for fugitive charged with luring child and escaped capture across multiple states
Fox News1 day ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
Thomas Smith1 day ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
First Coast News2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
Dr. Rob Garcia 21 hours ago
David Heitz20 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
David Heitz15 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
First Coast News16 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0