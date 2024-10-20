Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • First Coast News

    4 of 7 people killed in Sapelo Island gangway collapse were from Jacksonville, officials say

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Teach and Weep
    1d ago
    Did they exceed the weight limits?
    Ian L
    1d ago
    prayers for the family votes yes on 3 and 4 🙏🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    At least 7 people killed after Georgia ferry dock gangway collapse: officials
    Fox News2 days ago
    Witnesses Recall Chaos of Deadly Georgia Dock Collapse, from Lifejackets to a Human Chain: 'It Was Horrible'
    People1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA20 hours ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Ex-Sheriff's Sergeant Allegedly Stages Suicide In Killing Of Wife, Who Was A Lieutenant
    HuffPost2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Hurricane Oscar strengthens...the latest forecast path
    WJCL3 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel56 minutes ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Florida’s Largest Property Insurer Denied Most Hurricane Debby Claims
    notus.org3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Popular upscale restaurant Cooper's Hawk in Jacksonville, FL cited for 10 violations in Duval County
    Gary Smith3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    'She was disrespecting me': Man who stabbed ex-boss, buried her in trash can and slept with her body outside bedroom window learns fate
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Ideal Caribbean restaurant in Orange Park, Florida, cited for 13 violations in Clay County
    Gary Smith1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Georgia vs Florida Kickoff Time Announced
    Georgia Bulldogs On SI1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy