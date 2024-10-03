Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • First Coast News

    New 'unity mural' in Downtown Jacksonville memorializes Dollar General shooting

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    DisabledArmyVetO3
    2d ago
    May God bless everyone affected by this tragedy.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Walmart employee reveals how workers monitor self-checkout customers in viral TikTok
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    This Fall Whataburger is Bringing the Heat
    First Coast News1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    The Flip Side of Jacksonville: Getting the most out of the Bold City
    First Coast News1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy