For decades, Clive Davis built an empire by recognizing talent before the rest of the world caught on. His influence stretched across generations, turning unknown performers into household names and helping record labels generate billions in music sales.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Clive Davis attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Inside the Penthouse

Now, one of the most personal pieces of that empire is looking for a new owner.

The legendary music executive’s Manhattan penthouse has hit the market for $11 million, months after his death on June 22 at age 94.

According to Robb Reports, the property offers more than luxury living. Its walls witnessed private performances, industry negotiations and gatherings that helped define modern music.

Located inside The Ritz Tower on Park Avenue, the approximately 4,500-square-foot duplex occupies the building’s 36th and 37th floors.

Davis purchased his first apartment in 1985 and acquired the floor below in 1989. Working with designers Vicente Wolf and Robert Metzger, he transformed the residences into an elaborate entertainment space.

The four-bedroom property features a nearly 48-foot great room, circular staircase, Steinway grand piano and 12-seat screening room. Four of Davis’ five Grammy Awards remain displayed inside.

Whitney Houston inaugurated the completed residence before the 1992 Grammy Awards. Over the years, Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow and Alicia Keys became part of its celebrated guest list.

Austin Schuster of Compass holds the listing.

Ownership comes with substantial expenses. Monthly maintenance charges total $23,766, or approximately $285,192 annually. Residents receive housekeeping, concierge services, staffed elevators and other luxury amenities.

The asking price also provides a glimpse into the extraordinary wealth Davis accumulated.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune was estimated at $850 million, including a reported $100 million art collection. That figure remains an unofficial estimate rather than a verified accounting of his estate.

His career took off at Columbia Records, where he became president in 1967. He left the company in 1973 amid allegations involving the misuse of corporate funds and founded Arista Records the following year.

Arista went on to become a major force in the music industry, particularly in R&B, soul and other genres driven by Black artists.

Through Arista and partnerships with LaFace Records and Bad Boy Records, Davis helped build a music empire that propelled the careers of Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, TLC, Usher, OutKast and The Notorious B.I.G.

His reported $150 million deal with Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) later paved the way for J Records, where Alicia Keys emerged as one of the label’s biggest stars.

However, Davis’ extraordinary financial success was accompanied by longstanding criticism, particularly over his relationships with the artists he helped make famous.

His relationship with Houston remains especially complicated. After the singer died in 2012, just hours before Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party, he decided to proceed with the event while paying tribute to her. The decision sparked backlash.

Critics have also questioned the recording contracts negotiated with TLC and the promotional support Davis provided to Phyllis Hyman. Those disputes remain part of a broader debate over artist compensation, industry practices and the power record executives wielded over performers.

The renewed attention surrounding Davis’ legacy comes amid another loss for the music industry.

Gerry Griffith, the former Arista Records vice president of A&R credited with discovering Houston, died Nov. 5 in Brooklyn at age 87 following a five-year battle with dementia, according to K-Jewel 99.3.

Griffith first heard Houston perform alongside her mother, gospel singer Cissy Houston, in 1979. Four years later, he persuaded Davis to attend a showcase featuring the young singer, setting in motion the deal that launched her recording career.

Beyond Houston, Griffith worked with a roster of major artists, including Franklin, Hyman, Dionne Warwick and Santana. His contributions also extended to the soundtracks for “Pretty Woman” and “The Bodyguard.”

His death underscores how many executives and creative professionals helped build the fortunes associated with music’s most powerful figures.

For Davis, the penthouse represents a particularly visible piece of that success.

Its $11 million asking price places a dollar figure on a residence that once served as an unofficial headquarters for music royalty.

Yet the property represents more than luxury real estate. It also reflects Davis’ complicated legacy: a music executive whose business instincts transformed popular culture and generated immense wealth while leaving enduring questions about who benefited most from the music.

The next owner will inherit the Manhattan views and extraordinary architecture. The history attached to the address is something money cannot recreate.