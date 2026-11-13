Janell Stephens went from mixing haircare products in her kitchen to building a beauty business whose products are now sold at major retailers including Target, Ulta Beauty, and CVS. The founder and CEO of Camille Rose is on track to generate nine-figure revenue this year, Entrepreneur reported.

Photo via https://www.camillerose.com/blogs/news/meet-our-founder

Inside Camille Rose

Stephens actually began her professional career as a speech-language pathologist, working with stroke survivors and people with speech disorders, traumatic brain injuries, and swallowing conditions. After graduate school, she opened and operated a home-health agency for approximately eight years.

But while her husband completed a medical fellowship in hematology and oncology, Stephens decided to switch careers and create hair and skincare products. She studied under an herbalist for about a year, learning about oils, herbs, butters, and their benefits for hair and skin.

She wanted products that worked for her and her children’s hair and skin.

She describes herself as a “kitchen chemist,” initially making products in small batches and giving them to friends and family for feedback. When people kept returning for more, she launched Camille Rose online in 2011.

One of her first products was Algae Renew Deep Conditioner, formulated with blue-green algae and vitamins. It remains a bestseller alongside Curl Love Moisture Milk, Cocoa Nibs & Honey Growth Serum, and Almond Jai Twisting Butter.

The company’s big retail break came in 2012 at a hair show, where a Target buyer discovered the brand.

She recalled to Entrepreneur the words of the Target buyer, “…he pulled out his card and he said, ‘I am a buyer from Target. I would love to fly you up.’”

Camille Rose launched in 100 Target stores. Stephens recalled that the initial orders required thousands of products, forcing her to enlist family and friends to help with production, packing and shipping.

As demand increased, she moved production out of her home, partnered with chemists and manufacturers, and built a team spanning product development, marketing, operations and distribution.

Today, Camille Rose has expanded beyond its original haircare offerings into skincare and home products. The company is also focused on social media, influencer partnerships, and grassroots marketing to reach new customers. Stephens encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to stop waiting for the perfect moment and start promoting their ideas.

“If you have an idea, don’t just let it sit out there and don’t just talk about it. Write out a plan to do something and move forward,” she told Entrepreneur.