New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is taking another shot at selling his South Florida home, relisting the five-bedroom property for $5.7 million after failing to find a buyer last year.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 28: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

Bye Miami

Hart and his wife, Shannon, purchased the Pinecrest residence for $4.75 million in 2022. The couple initially listed the property for $5.9 million last year, later reducing the asking price to $5.8 million before eventually withdrawing it from the market, according to Robb Report.

Now, the roughly 4,500-square-foot home is back on the market for $200,000 below its original asking price, offering prospective buyers a glimpse into the basketball player’s off-court lifestyle.

Located in the Coconut Palm Estates neighborhood, the property sits on a cul-de-sac in Pinecrest, a residential community in the Miami area.

Michael Martinez of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the property.

The contemporary residence features five bedrooms, an open-concept floor plan and expansive windows that bring natural light into the main living spaces. Its great room is framed by floor-to-ceiling glass, while the kitchen features wood cabinetry, marble countertops, designer appliances and a walk-in pantry.

One of Hart’s favorite areas of the home was the breakfast nook, where he spent time with his children.

In an earlier interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hart described the space as a place where he enjoyed making coffee, watching television and spending time with his sons.

The primary suite includes a private balcony overlooking the property’s tropical landscaping, offering a secluded retreat from the home’s shared living areas.

Outside, the residence has several amenities designed for entertaining and recreation. The backyard includes a swimming pool, covered terraces, an outdoor kitchen and a private putting green.

A whole-home generator provides backup electricity during power outages, a practical feature in a region vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes.

Despite the home’s amenities and the family’s fondness for South Florida, Hart’s professional commitments have limited the time he can spend there.

His schedule with the Knicks has kept him primarily in the New York area.

Hart is among several NBA players who have owned luxury homes in Pinecrest, a community that has attracted professional athletes seeking privacy and spacious residential properties.

The neighborhood has also attracted other NBA stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo purchased a $13.5 million mansion in Pinecrest following his trade to the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, former Heat guard Tyler Herro listed his Pinecrest home for $12 million after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Robb Report.

Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green sold his Pinecrest estate for $15.5 million earlier this year, further highlighting the area’s appeal among professional basketball players.

For Hart, however, family life remains centered closer to Madison Square Garden.

He and his wife reportedly maintain their primary residence in Harrison, a Westchester County community north of New York City.

Their New York home includes a custom-designed, 250-square-foot children’s playroom featuring a climbing structure, basketball hoop and wallpaper decorated with yellow taxicabs.

While the couple’s Florida property is back on the market, Hart has indicated that he may return to the Miami area after retiring from basketball.

He previously told the Journalthat he and his family enjoyed living in the area and that he expected to buy another property there once his playing career ends.