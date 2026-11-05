Paris Jackson Wants $600M From Dad Michael’s Estate, Accuses Executors of Holding Up Her Money Inheritance

Michael Jackson’s estate has generated billions of dollars since his death in 2009. His music continues to sell, his business ventures continue to expand, and his name remains one of the most valuable in the entertainment industry.

American singer Michael Jackson (1958 – 2009) performing at Wembley Stadium, London, on his ‘Dangerous’ World Tour, 30th July 1992. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

But his daughter, Paris Jackson, alleges that the people managing the fortune have failed to provide the inheritance her father intended for his children.

Now, 17 years after his death, the 28-year-old singer is demanding answers. She wants greater transparency into the family’s finances and an explanation for why hundreds of millions of dollars remain under the control of her father’s longtime executors.

According to court documents first obtained by Page Six, Paris filed a petition on Oct. 29 seeking the transfer of $600 million into the Michael Jackson Family Trust. The funds would benefit her and her brothers, Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24.

The filing takes direct aim at executor John Branca. Paris accuses him of maintaining an “iron grip” over the siblings by controlling when they receive money.

Jackson’s will reportedly stipulated that his children would begin receiving income from the trust at age 21, followed by distributions of portions of their inheritance at ages 30, 35 and 40.

Paris claims those instructions have not been honored because the family trust remains unfunded.

The numbers behind her complaint are staggering.

When Jackson died at age 50, he reportedly owed more than $500 million. Branca and fellow executor John McClain helped turn that financial crisis into an extraordinary business success.

In 2018, the estate sold its stake in EMI Music Publishing for $287.5 million. Neverland Ranch sold for $22 million in 2020. A subsequent major deal with Sony generated approximately $750 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

By December 2024, the estate had generated more than $2.5 billion in gross earnings. Court filings also showed approximately $850 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Paris believes the estate has sufficient assets to release $600 million while still meeting its outstanding financial obligations.

The executors strongly disagree.

An estate spokesperson told Page Six that an unresolved dispute with the Internal Revenue Service continues to prevent full distributions. The IRS originally sought approximately $700 million in taxes and penalties.

Although the estate won a significant ruling that reduced its potential liability, the matter remains unsettled.

The executors also dispute Paris’ claims that her family has been financially deprived.

“The claim that the executor has withheld or ‘cut’ payments is a complete fabrication,” the spokesperson said.

The estate maintains that more than $200 million has already been distributed to or spent for the benefit of Jackson’s children and other beneficiaries.

Paris reportedly received approximately $65 million in benefits herself. However, she argues that receiving financial support is different from having access to the inheritance her father established.

Her latest petition follows a series of legal confrontations.

In 2025, Paris suffered a setback when a court referee struck portions of her challenge to the estate’s legal expenses. The ruling allowed the executors to seek reimbursement for certain attorneys’ fees.

She refused to retreat.

Earlier this year, Paris secured a victory when a referee ordered three estate attorneys to return $625,000 in bonuses. The payments had not been adequately justified, according to Rolling Stone.

The dispute has also exposed divisions within the Jackson family.

Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, previously challenged the estate’s deal to sell its music catalog to Sony. Her grandson, Bigi, objected to her using estate funds to cover legal expenses.

Meanwhile, Paris has continued questioning the executors’ compensation, spending decisions, and financial transparency.

A hearing on her petition is expected in December, but the $600 million transfer has not been approved.

For Branca and McClain, the estate’s remarkable financial turnaround remains their strongest defense. They inherited a business drowning in debt and turned it into a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

But Paris is challenging what that success should mean for the King of Pop’s heirs.

Jackson spent his lifetime building an empire. Now his daughter wants to know why his children are still waiting for control of their inheritance.