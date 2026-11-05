A Sinkhole Ate Nicolas Cage’s Malibu Driveway, and Now His $10.5M Home Could Be Next

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is dealing with a massive sinkhole that swallowed his driveway and threatens his oceanfront Malibu property.

The 25-foot-deep sinkhole opened Sept. 8 on Sea Level Drive after heavy rain and powerful ocean swells battered the Southern California coastline. The collapse left a massive crater where Cage’s driveway once stood, raising concerns about the stability of his property and the surrounding neighborhood.

Nicolas Cage at “The Surfer” Premiere during SXSW Conference & Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Bollenbacher/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Mansion in Danger

Cage, who purchased the modern Malibu home for $10.5 million in 2024, has secured four city permits to begin repair work, according to city records. The permits cover excavation to collect soil samples, debris removal and the placement of sandbags to protect the property from powerful waves and coastal erosion. The four permits cost a combined $3,158, the Los Angeles Times reported

The sinkhole made Sea Level Drive impassable, leaving residents without a usable vehicle route in or out of the beachfront neighborhood. Malibu officials red-tagged 31 homes and ordered evacuations because of the dangerous conditions. Gas and electricity service to the street were also shut off.

The Sea Level Drive Homeowners Association is responsible for coordinating repairs, according to city officials. The original contractor was reportedly replaced, with a new contractor taking over in early October. It remains unclear when residents will be allowed to return.

Cage’s property, located near Lechuza Point, features four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and approximately 3,938 square feet of living space, along with a rooftop deck and hot tub.

The actor, who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his performance in 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas,” is known for films including “Face/Off,” “Con Air,” “Pig,” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

His net worth is an estimated $30 million. His real estate portfolio is considerably more modest since losing much of his holdings during his 2009 financial and tax crisis. His reported properties currently include an $8.5 million Gothic-inspired residence in Las Vegas, a $10.5 million four-story oceanfront villa in Malibu, California, reportedly purchased in 2024, and a $6.5 million combined two-bedroom condominium at the Essex House Residences at 160 Central Park South in Manhattan, which he reportedly purchased in 2026.