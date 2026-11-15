undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Findlay, OH Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Findlay has steady demand for people who keep buildings, equipment, and guest spaces in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.
Mechanic I Day – RDC Maintenance
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Findlay, OH (distribution center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep Lowe’s regional distribution center equipment running — from conveyors and rolling stock to building systems. Good fit if you have mechanical/electrical skills, like troubleshooting, and want to grow into a specialist while mentoring junior techs.
Housekeeper I – $1,000 Sign-On Bonus (1st Shift)
- Employer: Blanchard Valley Health System
- Location: Findlay, OH (healthcare facility)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed, $1,000 sign-on bonus
Help keep patient areas clean, safe, and organized in a hospital setting. Includes floor care, moving furniture, and handling linens — good for someone who likes staying active and wants stable hours in healthcare.
Housekeeper / Room Attendant – Hotel
- Employer: First Hospitality
- Location: Findlay, OH (hotel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Create clean, welcoming guest rooms in a hotel environment. Offers insurance, PTO, and holiday pay from day 1, plus travel discounts — ideal if you like working independently and enjoy making spaces look their best.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.