Findlay has steady demand for people who keep buildings, equipment, and guest spaces in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Findlay, OH (distribution center)

(distribution center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep Lowe’s regional distribution center equipment running — from conveyors and rolling stock to building systems. Good fit if you have mechanical/electrical skills, like troubleshooting, and want to grow into a specialist while mentoring junior techs.

Employer: Blanchard Valley Health System

Location: Findlay, OH (healthcare facility)

(healthcare facility) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed, $1,000 sign-on bonus

Help keep patient areas clean, safe, and organized in a hospital setting. Includes floor care, moving furniture, and handling linens — good for someone who likes staying active and wants stable hours in healthcare.

Employer: First Hospitality

Location: Findlay, OH (hotel)

(hotel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Create clean, welcoming guest rooms in a hotel environment. Offers insurance, PTO, and holiday pay from day 1, plus travel discounts — ideal if you like working independently and enjoy making spaces look their best.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.