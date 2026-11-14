Findlay’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around data, AI, and digital delivery. If you’ve got IT leadership or product skills, there are some strong roles open with big employers in town.

Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)

Apex Systems (Everforth Apex) Location: Findlay, OH

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Own the vision and backlog for analytics, data, and AI products while working with architects, data modelers, and engineers. Great fit if you have 5+ years as a Product Owner/Manager or BSA, are strong in Agile/Scrum, and know tools like Azure DevOps or Jira.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Location: Findlay, OH (also hiring in Houston & San Antonio)

(also hiring in Houston & San Antonio) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility and full benefits/401(k) match per MPC site)

Lead project managers, scrum masters, and release train engineers to keep digital initiatives on track. Ideal if you have 10+ years IT experience, 3+ years leadership, and experience managing agile delivery teams.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Location: Findlay, OH (role based in San Antonio with Findlay as an additional location)

(role based in San Antonio with Findlay as an additional location) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed (role level and pay depend on experience)

Senior technical leader role shaping MPC’s enterprise data and analytics platforms using Azure, Databricks, Cognite, streaming, and observability tools. Best for someone with 5+ years IT, 2+ years architecture, and strong skills in cloud, DevSecOps, and data platform design.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.