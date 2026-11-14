Findlay’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like working outdoors, on the sales floor, or behind a teller window. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Findlay, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (starting pay varies by experience and role)

Hands-on role helping customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and tidy. You’ll use store tech and power equipment, support big contractor orders, and can focus on Pro or Garden Center areas if needed.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Findlay, OH – Main Branch

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week), benefits-eligible per role

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (details shared in hiring process)

Front-line banking role where you greet clients, help with accounts and everyday transactions, and teach people how to use Chase’s mobile and online tools. Good fit if you like steady customer contact, tech, and building long-term relationships.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 2350 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.50–$14.00/hour to start

Store role focused on pricing/markdowns, ringing up customers, and keeping the sales floor organized. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits, with more options as you work more hours and gain service time.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.