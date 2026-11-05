🛒 Findlay, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Customer-Facing Roles

Findlay’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for flexible, people-focused roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: American Greetings

American Greetings Location: Findlay, OH (route includes 1800 Tiffin Ave )

(route includes ) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.10/hr starting, $13.80 after 6 months, $14.50 after 1 year

Work mostly on your own in local stores, setting up greeting cards and party items. Flexible hours (about 5 hrs/week, up to ~10 hrs around holidays), paid training, and 401(k) with company match; no experience needed if you can lift up to 40 lbs and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Findlay, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.60–$17.35 per hour (estimated range for new hires)

Higher-level retail role helping DIY customers with auto parts, troubleshooting, and special orders. Full-time hours, key-holder duties, and access to health and wellness benefits; best fit if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience and solid automotive system knowledge.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Findlay, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes employee discount and other benefits)

Be the friendly face helping customers pick the right tech, from demos to checkout and curbside pickup. Great if you have 3+ months of retail or fast-paced work, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and want discounts, savings/retirement resources, and well-being support.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.