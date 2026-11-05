🚚 Findlay, Ohio Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Findlay’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a steady career move or a side gig. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Total Security LLC

Total Security LLC Location: Findlay, OH (on-site, lumber yard gatehouse)

Findlay, OH (on-site, lumber yard gatehouse) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour, paid weekly

Great fit for retirees or anyone wanting dependable extra income with a consistent schedule. You’ll monitor the lumber yard gate, check tickets and trailers, and provide friendly guest service, with paid training, PTO, holiday pay, and a heated/air-conditioned gatehouse.

Employer: Bluegrass Supply Chain

Location: Findlay, OH Distribution Center (on-site)

Findlay, OH Distribution Center (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70K–$80K + 5% bonus potential

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Lead the inventory team at a busy distribution center, owning cycle counts, accuracy, and process improvement. Ideal if you have 5+ years warehouse/inventory experience and want a hands-on leadership role with room to grow.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Findlay, OH

Findlay, OH Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

Help keep the store running by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and handling online/curbside orders. Good for someone with a bit of retail or warehouse experience who wants flexible hours, an employee discount, and access to solid benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.