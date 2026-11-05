🍽️ Multiple Findlay Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $18.60/hr

Findlay’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time or full-time work. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Location: Findlay, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount

You’ll be the first face guests see, handling check-ins/outs, reservations, payments, and questions about rooms and rates. Great fit if you have hotel or front desk experience and enjoy helping people have a smooth, pleasant stay.

Employer: TownePlace Suites by Marriott Findlay

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Findlay Location: Findlay, OH

Type: 32–40 hours/week

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Full, steady hours at the front desk with afternoon, evening, and overnight shifts. You’ll check guests in and out, answer phones, handle payments, and also help with laundry and keeping the lobby looking good.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Findlay, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60/hour base, plus performance bonus

Hands-on food prep role making ready-to-eat items like sandwiches and salads in a fast-paced team setting. No experience is required, and the job comes with strong perks like bonuses and full-time benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local spots like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.