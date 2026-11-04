📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings Around Findlay, Ohio

Findlay has a nice mix of front-desk and hospital admin roles right now. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blanchard Valley Health System

Blanchard Valley Health System Location: Findlay, OH (Blanchard Valley Hospital)

Type: Part-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll register patients, verify insurance, help with financial assistance options, and collect co-pays. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, know basic medical terms, and want to be part of a hospital team without doing direct clinical care.

Employer: H&R Block

Location: Findlay, OH

Type: Full-time, seasonal (in-person)

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role during tax season: greeting clients, answering phones, scheduling, and handling check-in and documents. Great if you’re organized, like a fast pace, and want a possible path into tax prep or office leadership.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.