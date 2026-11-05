Third Eye Associates in Red Hook names Rob Alonso partner, vice president, and secretary

Beth Jones and Rob Alonso photo by Surprise Photography

Third Eye Associates, Ltd., an independent registered investment advisory firm based in Red Hook, New York, has named Rob Alonso a partner. Alonso, who continues as Director of Investments, has also been named vice president and secretary of the firm.

Alonso joined Third Eye Associates in 2021 and has spent more than a decade in the financial services profession. He oversees the firm’s investment strategies for the individuals, families and businesses it serves. The firm said his move into partnership reflects the team’s commitment to the long-term continuity of the company.

Reflecting on the milestone, Alonso said his nearly six years at the firm have reshaped how he views the profession. “I learned that financial planning can be about heart just as much as numbers,” he said. “It can be about listening to someone’s story, understanding what they actually want out of life, and building a relationship where they feel like they have a partner in their corner.”

Alonso said he is committed to protecting what makes the firm special and continuing to grow it. He said he wants to help more individuals, families and businesses experience “a different kind of relationship with their finances,” one built on education, transparency, trust and partnership.

Beth Jones, RLP®, AIF®, CeFT® and president of Third Eye Associates, said Alonso “brings his heart to his work with our clients” and has grown into an essential part of the team. She said she is happy to welcome him as a partner as the firm builds its next chapter together.

Alonso earned his bachelor’s degree from Dominican College, where he studied business administration management, and diverse communications. He holds a certification in business analytics from the University of Pennsylvania and a certificate in fundamentals of financial accounting from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He also holds a Series 65 securities license and a life insurance license.

Third Eye Associates provides independent life and wealth planning services to clients in 30 states. Its services include financial life planning, financial transition planning, and wealth management strategies for individuals, couples, business owners, and trusts, with a holistic approach to financial planning.

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