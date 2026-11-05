Ophira Eisenberg

Comedians Vicki Ferentinos and Ophira Eisenberg will take the stage at the Mount Kisco Event Center on Friday, Dec. 4, for an evening of stand-up comedy paired with a buffet dinner. The show offers a night out during a busy holiday season.

Ferentinos is a stand-up comedian and television personality whose credits include Bravo TV and Comedy Central. She hosts the regional travel and entertainment show Inside Scoop with Vicki Ferentinos, and her comedy has taken her from the Newburgh Fringe Festival in New York to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. She is known for candid storytelling and quick wit.

Eisenberg is a comedian, writer, and former host of NPR’s comedy and trivia program Ask Me Another. She has appeared on HBO and The Late Late Show. Her new stand-up special, I Used to Be Nicer, was produced by Lewis Black’s Stark Raving Black Productions and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with drinks available at The Hub. The buffet dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., and the comedy show starts at 8 p.m. “The holidays are busy. Give yourself one night!” the Mount Kisco Event Center said.

Tickets are $82 per person and include the buffet dinner, comedy show, and tax. An early bird special saves $5 per ticket when purchased by Nov. 4 with promo code COMEDY70. Seating is limited, and advance purchases are encouraged. Tickets and information are available on the Mount Kisco Event Center website.

Guests who want to extend the evening can also take advantage of an overnight accommodation offer that saves 20% off the hotel’s best available rate.

Click here to purchase tickets.

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The post Dinner and stand-up comedy night with Ophira Eisenberg comes to Mount Kisco in December first appeared on Finding The Hudson Valley.