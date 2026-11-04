Punk Rock Social makes East Coast debut at Olive’s in Nyack on Dec. 4

Mickey Leigh

Punk Rock Social, a Southern California punk rock promoter, will make its East Coast debut on Friday, Dec. 4, at Olive’s in downtown Nyack. The show is co-promoted by SiriusXM’s Little Steven’s Underground Garage.

Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music headlines the night, with Blockage and The Fiendz also on the bill. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Punk Rock Social was founded by husband-and-wife team Sean and Julia Rowley and ran from 2005 through 2023. It hosted shows and events at Alex’s Bar, The Roxy, The Glass House, Safari Sam’s and The Anarchy Library, along with an official SXSW showcase at Red 7 in Austin, Texas. After the couple moved to Rockland County, they began working on more shows in New York City and the surrounding area.

The Fiendz open the evening. The New Jersey pop-punk band formed in 1987 in Passaic County and started its own label, Black Pumpkin Records, to release its early records. Influenced by The Ramones and The Misfits, the band shared stages with both, including at City Gardens in Trenton.

Blockage follows. Frontman Sean Rowley was an early member of The Queers and appeared on the band’s 1990 debut album Grow Up. Blockage formed in Los Angeles in 1999, reformed in New York City in 2024 and is recording a new album with its New York lineup. Its 2005 residency at The Anarchy Library helped lead to Punk Rock Social.

Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music closes the show. Leigh is the brother of Joey Ramone and the author of the memoir “I Slept with Joey Ramone.” He formed Birdland in 1977 with rock journalist Lester Bangs, performing at CBGB and Max’s Kansas City before the band became The Rattlers. His current releases are on Little Steven’s Wicked Cool Records.

Olive’s is at 118 Main St. in Nyack. Tickets are $10, and the show is for ages 21 and older.

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