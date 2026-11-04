The Capitol Theatre announced Collective Soul this week. Tickets are on sale now via thecapitoltheatre.com

Collective Soul

Capitol Theatre • 149 Westchester Ave, Port Chester, NY 10573

March 21, 2027

Tickets go on sale on October 30, 2026 via capitoltheatre.com

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The post Collective Soul to perform at The Capitol Theatre in March 2027 first appeared on Finding The Hudson Valley.