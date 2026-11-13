Alex Warren to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in May 2027

Grammy-nominated artist Alex Warren will bring his Finding (More) Family on the Road Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Saturday, May 8, 2027. Faouzia will join him as a special guest.

Warren is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. The show will feature music from his latest album, WILDCHILD, along with fan favorites from throughout his career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun website. They will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, Nov. 21, subject to availability.

An Artist Presale begins Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access it with the password WILDCHILD. A local presale starts Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. local time, and all presales end that day at 10 p.m. local time.

Warren’s catalogue has amassed more than 11 billion streams worldwide. His single “Ordinary” has surpassed 330 million streams and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard named him its January Chartbreaker after “Burning Down” became his first song on the Hot 100, and a reimagined version featuring Joe Jonas has topped the charts in eight countries and passed 185 million streams.

His sold-out Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour visited 47 cities across Europe and North America. In 2024, he released his debut full-length album, You’ll Be Alright Kid (Chapter 1), which includes “Carry You Home,” a song with nearly half a billion streams worldwide. People Magazine, SiriusXM, TIDAL, and Amazon Music have all named him an emerging artist to watch.

Event details

Alex Warren

Mohegan Sun • 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382

May 8, 2027

Tickets go on sale on November 20, 2027 via ticketmaster.com

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