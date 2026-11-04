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Museum of Connecticut History’s Connecticut’s Revolution exhibit wins Award of Merit
By Finding Connecticut,3 days ago
Museum of Connecticut History’s Connecticut’s Revolution exhibit wins Award of Merit
The Museum of Connecticut History at the Connecticut State Library has received a 2026 Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of Museums for its exhibit “Connecticut’s Revolution.” The exhibit looks at how Connecticut residents both shaped and were shaped by the events of the American Revolution.
The league recognized the exhibit for the range of Connecticut perspectives it brings together in a single, coherent story. Its annual Awards of Merit honor excellence in museum work by individuals and organizations across the state.
“Connecticut’s Revolution” is open to visitors free of charge Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Family Saturdays once per month. The remaining 2026 Family Saturdays are Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. Dates in 2027 are Jan. 23, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, and June 26.
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, the museum will offer First Wednesday Guided Tours of the exhibit. The tours are free and drop-in, though registration is welcome. The museum will also launch Third Thursday Gallery Talks with guest curators in November. The talks are free and open to the public, and registration is appreciated but not required. The first talk, on Thursday, Nov. 19, will feature Ellery Thomas Leary, park historian at Putnam Memorial State Park.
The next Family Saturday, sponsored by Data-Mail, takes place Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free, Veterans Day-themed event includes talks by Dr. David Naumec, historian and museum manager of Historic Stonington, on battlefield archaeology. Matthew Novosad, a re-enactor, president of the Franklin Historical Society and Franklin’s town historian, will discuss a Revolutionary War soldier’s equipment.
Kids and adults can add a veteran’s name to a wall of honor, make holiday cards for hospitalized and isolated veterans, and make medals for their favorite veterans. Guests can also explore other exhibits, including “The Colt Legacy,” which features one of the nation’s finest collections of Colt firearms.
The Connecticut League of Museums has supported museums, historical societies, libraries and other cultural heritage institutions across the state since 1950. Through a partnership with the Public History program at Central Connecticut State University, the league works to strengthen the state’s museums and cultural resources.
Support for “Connecticut’s Revolution” comes from Connecticut Humanities as part of its America 250 | CT program and the National Endowment for the Humanities’ “Celebrate America!” grant. Additional funding comes from Gold Sponsor Liberty Bank; Silver Sponsors Hinckley Allen, Prime Materials and ProPark; Bronze Sponsor Koskoff, Koskoff and Bieder; and Family Saturday Sponsors Data-Mail, Robinson+Cole and the Schmid Family. In-kind support comes from Central Connecticut State University, the Connecticut Supreme Court Historical Society, the Office of the State Historian and the University of Connecticut.
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