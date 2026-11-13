The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office has released Episode 15 of its Front Seat with Franklin video series, titled "Traffic Cop Bingo," focusing on safe driving and common traffic issues in Botetourt County. The episode highlights problems such as drivers using phones, stopping in the left lane, ignoring school zones, parking in no‑parking areas, and driving on suspended licenses, as part of ongoing efforts to create safer roads one mile at a time.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Botetourt County Sheriff's Office