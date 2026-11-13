📅 Cherokee food & culture talk at Fincastle Library

Learn how new foods brought by early explorers and colonists changed Cherokee life long before the Trail of Tears.

Presenter Lee "Ewani" Eames, a medicine man of the Central Appalachian Cherokee Tribe, will share Cherokee traditions and culture from the 1770s and explain how Old World plants and foods reshaped Cherokee society.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Eastern)

(Eastern) Location: Fincastle Meeting Room , Fincastle Library

, Audience: Best for ages 19+ (listed for adults and seniors)

Best for (listed for adults and seniors) Type: Community event; history & culture

If you’re interested in Native history, food traditions, or local culture, this is a good chance to learn directly from a Cherokee medicine man in an in-person setting.