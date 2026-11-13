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📅 Cherokee food & culture talk at Fincastle Library
9 days ago
📅 Cherokee food & culture talk at Fincastle Library
Learn how new foods brought by early explorers and colonists changed Cherokee life long before the Trail of Tears.
Presenter Lee "Ewani" Eames, a medicine man of the Central Appalachian Cherokee Tribe, will share Cherokee traditions and culture from the 1770s and explain how Old World plants and foods reshaped Cherokee society.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Eastern)
- Location: Fincastle Meeting Room, Fincastle Library
- Audience: Best for ages 19+ (listed for adults and seniors)
- Type: Community event; history & culture
If you’re interested in Native history, food traditions, or local culture, this is a good chance to learn directly from a Cherokee medicine man in an in-person setting.
More Info: Foreign Foods which Upended Cherokee Culture - ...
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