Huntington Bank names replacement for regional president after promotion

Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bank announced Scott Colcombe will replace Susie Shipley as regional president following Shipley’s promotion earlier this year.

© Shutterstock

Shipley has stepped into the regional group president role where she will oversee the bank’s regional presidents, and help to advance the bank’s new market growth strategies. Colcombe will join the bank on Nov. 9 to be the regional president for the TriState region, after more than 30 years in the banking industry. Colcombe will take on Huntington’s regional growth strategy, business development efforts and community engagement initiatives across the region, the bank said.

“Serving as regional president in the TriState region was an extraordinary honor,” Shipley said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our talented colleagues and dedicated community partners in support of Huntington’s purpose of making people’s lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening the communities we serve. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to advancing that mission across more markets in my expanded role.”

Colcombe, a graduate of Ohio University, who received his executive MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, more than three decades of experience developing and managing corporate banking relationships and holding leadership roles in commercial banking, treasury management and healthcare banking. Most recently, the bank said, he led targeted sales for large corporate finance and managed corporate banking relationships across western Pennsylvania.

“Scott’s extensive banking experience, deep knowledge of the Pittsburgh and TriState business communities, and proven ability to build trusted relationships make him the ideal leader for our region,” said Shipley. “He understands the opportunities and challenges facing our customers, and his collaborative approach will help Huntington continue building on its strong presence across this region.”

Colcombe will serve as the bank’s senior leader in the TriState region and represent the bank across business and civic communities.

“I am honored to join Huntington and build on the strong foundation Susie and our colleagues have established,” Colcombe said. “This region is home to vibrant businesses and resilient communities, and I look forward to working with our talented team to deepen relationships, create new opportunities and deliver the expertise and personalized support our customers need to succeed.”

Regionally headquartered in Pittsburgh, Huntington’s TriState region spans Pennsylvania, southeast Ohio, and through the Ohio Valley and West Virginia panhandle. The bank operates 77 branches within the TriState region.

The post Huntington Bank names replacement for regional president after promotion appeared first on Financial Regulation News.