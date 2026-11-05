‘Vail Resorts has gone downhill,’ says activist investor Oasis

Oasis Management Company has narrowed its proxy fight with Vail Resorts Inc., dropping two of its four director candidates and urging shareholders to elect former Walt Disney CEO Robert Chapek and investor M. Ashton Hudson to the company’s board at its Dec. 14 annual meeting.

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In a Nov. 2 letter sent to Vail shareholders, Oasis, whose funds own roughly 9.6 percent of Vail’s outstanding common shares, said the revised slate reflects its continued effort to push for operational improvements, stronger financial performance, and changes in board oversight at the mountain resort operator.

The hedge fund, Vail’s fourth-largest shareholder, also launched a campaign website, liftingthevail.oasiscm.com, to provide investors with information about its proposals and the upcoming annual meeting.

Oasis initially nominated four candidates in September but removed former Olympic ski champion Picabo Street and venture capitalist Bryce Roberts from its slate after Vail’s largest shareholder, Baron Capital, which owns approximately 18 percent of the company, said it would support Vail’s nine board nominees.

Vail dismissed Oasis’ changes as immaterial, saying in a statement: “The remaining Oasis nominees, Bob Chapek and Ashton Hudson, do not have the right experience, understanding of the company, or ‌track ⁠record on governance to be on the Vail Resorts Board.”

On Monday, Oasis founder and Chief Investment Officer Seth Fischer said the company needs a change in direction.

“Vail Resorts is an iconic company, with a valuable network of irreplaceable mountain resorts,” Fischer said in a Nov. 2 statement. “Despite its competitive advantages, however, Vail Resorts has gone downhill. The company has been operationally mismanaged, in our view, resulting in a stagnant guest experience, deteriorating operating performance, and disappointing returns for shareholders.”

Fischer added: “It’s time to get Vail Resorts back on its edges. We have identified concrete initiatives that we believe can help reinvigorate customer loyalty, restore growth and deliver better outcomes for guests, employees and shareholders. Our goal is to make Vail Resorts better, not break it up.”

Oasis’ shareholder letter points to Vail’s stock performance and operating results as evidence of the need for board-level changes. The fund said the company’s stock price has fallen more than 50 percent over the past five years, erasing more than $8 billion in market value.

It also cited multi-year declines in North American skier visits, pass unit sales, and Resort Reported EBITDA margins, as well as repeated reductions in earnings guidance.

“In each of the last three fiscal years, the company lowered its earnings guidance twice and ultimately missed the midpoint of its initial guidance by approximately 10 percent on average,” Oasis wrote.

The fund also questioned the company’s leadership and strategic direction, noting that Vail’s CEO Rob Katz has served on the board for 30 years and led the company as CEO or executive chairperson for 20 years.

Oasis said pass-product unit sales for the upcoming 2026-2027 season have declined approximately 12 percent, compared with declines of approximately 3 percent in each of the previous two seasons. It also said Wall Street analysts had reduced their fiscal 2027 and 2028 EBITDA estimates by averages of 11 percent and 13 percent, respectively, over the past 12 months.

Oasis attributed the company’s performance challenges to a deteriorating guest experience, citing long lift lines, overcrowding, and rising food prices, along with what it described as insufficient options for both value-conscious and premium customers.

“The problem is not with the assets the company owns, in our view, but with how the company has mismanaged those assets,” according to its letter. “Unfortunately, this board appears content with continued stagnation and underperformance.”

The fund outlined six areas for improving Vail’s performance: expanding pass and ticket offerings and customer experiences; improving food and beverage quality, variety, and value; increasing year-round use of mountain assets; modernizing marketing; developing a stronger loyalty program; and upgrading technology to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Oasis said the initiatives could create a path to higher profit margins, renewed earnings growth, and an improved valuation multiple.

Additionally, the activist investor said that the two remaining nominees are intended to bring additional operating and financial oversight to the board.

Chapek, the former CEO of The Walt Disney Co. and former chairman of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment, oversaw more than $20 billion in investment in parks, hotels, and cruise ships, while Hudson, a partner at Value Acquisition Fund and founder and chairman of Riverwood Asset Management, previously chaired JEA, one of the largest municipally owned utilities in the United States.

“Our nominees do not aim to manage the company from the boardroom,” Oasis wrote. “Rather, they aim to exercise independent judgment, challenge assumptions, establish rigorous performance targets, and hold leadership accountable for execution — all with a sense of urgency that we believe has been sorely lacking among the incumbent directors.”

Vail says it’s making progress

Vail, meanwhile, is asking shareholders to support its existing board and give management time to execute its transformation strategy.

The company’s board, which filed its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 30, said in a separate letter to shareholders that during the previous 17 months, directors and management had executed “a clear strategy” to return the company to sustainable earnings growth and drive long-term shareholder value — “and it’s beginning to deliver results.”

Vail’s board also said it had adjusted the company’s strategy by updating marketing, introducing new pass and lift-ticket products and pricing options, and launching its Epic Experience growth strategy.

“Following one of the most challenging winters in history across the western U.S., the company achieved record guest satisfaction, increased lift-ticket market share, and is outperforming the industry in pass sales for the upcoming season,” Vail’s board wrote. “These initiatives are only just starting to demonstrate their potential, and we should not disrupt our progress toward delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Vail’s board also cited support from Baron Capital founder Ron Baron, whose firm has been a Vail shareholder for 30 years.

“Baron Capital will vote for Vail Resorts’ nominees,” Baron said in comments included in Vail’s shareholder letter. “Under the proven leadership of CEO Rob Katz, I believe that Vail Resorts has the right strategy to return to sustainable earnings growth and that there are meaningful opportunities that are not reflected in the stock today.”

Baron identified opportunities to capture more revenue through enhanced rental equipment and ski school offerings, as well as increased engagement through continued investment in technology, mountain infrastructure, and the guest experience.

Vail’s board said it would continue to evaluate opportunities to improve execution and enhance shareholder value but characterized Oasis’ campaign as “disruptive, ill-informed, and risks undermining the progress already underway.”

The board also urged shareholders to evaluate Oasis’ nominees against what it described as an already refreshed board that has taken meaningful action to drive change.

“We are confident that Vail Resorts is better served by allowing its leadership team to execute the plan they have in place,” the board wrote.

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