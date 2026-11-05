Bank of America names Knoxville market president

Bank of America recently named Josh Barnes as president of the Knoxville market. He replaces Terry Cline who retired earlier this year.

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“Josh’s established leadership and experience will ensure we’re delivering on our responsible growth strategy to deepen relationships with clients, the community and teammates,” Brian Moynihan, Bank of America CEO and board chairman, said. “Josh will continue to grow our market share in Knoxville, delivering the full breadth of Bank of America’s capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives.”

Barnes joined Bank of America in Knoxville in 2012 and has held several roles. In 2024, he moved into market leadership and will continue to serve as consumer investment market leader covering Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. In this role, he focuses on advancing strategic priorities, developing high performing high-performing teams, driving market growth, and strengthening collaboration across business lines.

As Knoxville market president, he will be tasked with leading Bank of America’s efforts to grow market share by building strong local connections and identifying opportunities to deepen and expand client relationships.

Bank of America Knoxville operates four financial centers, and manages $793 million in FDIC insured deposits in eight counties. This year, it has extended $366 million in commercial business loans.

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