Truist introduces enhancements to Merchant Services platform

Truist Financial is rolling out enhancements to its Merchant Services unit to help businesses better serve customers across multiple channels.

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The investment reflects the growing need among clients for merchant services to bring together payments, software, data and financial expertise. The enhanced solutions are designed to fit how clients operate with the flexibility and support to address more needs over time.

Overall, the enhancements include a consultant-guided onboarding process through Truist Merchant Engage reduces manual steps and accelerates time to execution. Further, Truist Merchant Engage provides access to merchant information and insights related to authorizations, settlements and statements through a more unified Truist experience.

Also, Clover brings together payment acceptance, business management and customer engagement capabilities through an integrated platform, helping businesses manage more of their operations in one place. And Paze lets eligible consumers check out online at participating merchants using existing debit and credit cards without reentering payment information.

“We’re raising our ambition in Merchant Services,” Chris Ward, Truist head of Enterprise Payments, said. “We’re creating a simpler, faster and safer experience for clients, with smart solutions that give businesses better insight into payment activity and help them manage more of their operations. That creates more value for clients today and positions them for what’s next.”

Further, Truist pairs its merchant services technology with broader financial expertise, flexibility as client needs change and a relationship that can grow with the business. In addition, businesses can add supported hardware, software and applications as their needs change, with capabilities spanning payment acceptance, business management and online commerce.

Also, Truist can connect Merchant Services with deposits, treasury solutions and lending, helping clients consider payments, cash flow, liquidity and investment together.

The expanded capabilities can support restaurants, retailers, professional-services firms, field-services businesses and health care providers.

“Merchant services is becoming much bigger than payment processing,” Ward said. “The winners will bring payments, software and data together with a deep understanding of a business’s cash flow, capital needs and growth plans. Our role as a trusted payments partner is to bring those pieces together, help clients make better decisions and deliver the capabilities they need to operate and grow.”

Truist, based in Charlotte, is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $554 billion.

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