    ABA survey: Majority of U.S. consumers satisfied with their primary bank

    By Melina Druga,

    1 days ago

    Eight-five percent of Americans with a bank account say they are “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with their primary bank, according to a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h489a_0wR7GlwT00
    © Shutterstock

    In addition, 94 percent of respondents said rate their bank’s customer service is either “excellent,” “very good” or “good.”

    “This national survey indicates that the vast majority of consumers remain very happy with their bank, and they recognize the critical role banks play in the financial wellness of American households and businesses,” Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO, said. “Consumers also appreciate the many banking options available to them and the high level of service they receive in today’s intensely competitive environment. These numbers should make regulators in Washington think twice before unleashing another tsunami of new bank rules that only make it harder for banks to support their customers and the economy.”

    Other survey findings include:

    When asked if they believe they have ample access to banking services, 81 percent of respondents said they have multiple options when selecting products and services such as bank accounts, loans and credit cards.

    The majority of participants, 69 percent, said nation’s banks are a source of strength for the U.S. economy.

    The post ABA survey: Majority of U.S. consumers satisfied with their primary bank appeared first on Financial Regulation News .

